SCHOOL SPIRITS Trailer: Silly Turns to Spooky

Set up as a silly, old-school teen comedy, filled with wisecracks and stereotypes, School Spirits soon turns to the supernatural side that is hinted at in its title, what with old ghosts running around, acting foolish, and what-not.

Then, the trailer suggests, things get a little bit spooky. Oh, the jokes continue, but it's possible that the jokes may have damaging consequences for the three young women who form the heart of the story.

The likable ensemble cast features Tiffany Alvord, Teala Dunn, Piper Curda, Christian Delgrosso, Audrey Whitby, and Alysia Reiner. Allison Eckert directed. The official synopsis goes into a bit more depth:

"School Spirits tells the story of a girl who relocates to a small town only to find it inhabited by ghosts as a struggle against a bad spirit ensues to keep the town's children safe.

"Awkward new girl, Zoey, discovers her new small town is hiding a few big secrets when she witnesses teen duo Morgan and Tara hunting ghosts in the local high school. Resolved to put her past behind her and find real friendships, Zoey rounds out the trio as they prepare to fight a paranormal menace that's just blown into town with a creepy carnival."

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, has acquired U.S. rights to what it describes as an "independent adventure-comedy-horror-fantasy teen-themed feature film." School Spirits will be available to rent and own on DVD and U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media on June 2, 2020.

Please enjoy the flighty trailer below.

