RELIC Teaser: True Horror Awaits Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote

Just a few words from the official description of upcoming Australian dramatic thriller Relic were enough to fill me with dread at what I might be seeing. Now that a teaser has been released, I'm more convinced than ever that my summer might be more anxious than I had planned.

And it's only a teaser, not even the full trailer! Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote star in Relic as a mother and her daughter who rush home after the disappearance of the mother's mother and her daughter's grandmother, Edna, portrayed by Robyn Nevin. The rushing home and the anxiety is caused, no doubt, by knowledge that the older woman is suffering from dementia. The younger women then discover increasing evidence that the older woman's dementia is progressing at an alarming rate.

Eventually, Edna returns home, but her behavior becomes ever more disturbing to the younger women. As if that wasn't enough, they "both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her."

That right there would be enough to force me, personally, out of the house, but these women are different, i.e. they are fierce, not fearful, as the official synopsis notes: "All three generations of women are brought together through trauma and a powerful sense of strength and loyalty to face the ultimate fear together." Good for you, I say, as I cower in the bathroom.

Natalie Erika James directed. IFC Midnight will release Relic on July 10, 2020 in theaters (we hope) and also On Demand / Digital Rental. Get ready for a creepy, creaky, possibly haunted house and watch the teaser below.

