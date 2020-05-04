Fantaspoa Coverage Weird Interviews Action Movies Indie Features Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

Now Streaming: CRAVE, What You Want, Not What You Need

Contributing Writer; Queens, New York (@jaceycockrobin)
1
Now Streaming: CRAVE, What You Want, Not What You Need

Crave is the feature debut of Charles de Lauzirika, a man best (un)known for directing/producing DVD special features. So what, you say? Sew buttons on a dead hobo's suit! You know you love yourself some special features, and Charles is responsible for some quality content on many a quality disc. Hell, his Alien 3 featurettes might be better than the film itself.

But does this qualify him to tell a more complex story? The story being that of a crime scene shutterbug named Aiden who becomes increasingly more detached from reality? A tragi-comic character study full of pitch black humor? An unlikely romance with moments of extreme discomfort? A story full of emotion and nuance and gray morality? Because that's the delicate balancing act this first-timer has attempted here.

Crave won the New Flesh Award for Best First Feature at the 2012 Fantasia Film Festival, so somebody thinks he's pulled it off. Personally, I disagree. And while I don't think Crave is a bad film, I don't think it is a particularly good one, either. ...

Read the rest of the review here, originally published during Fantastic Fest in September 2012. The film is now streaming on Shudder.

Charles de LauzirikaEmma LungJosh LawsonRon PerlmanShudderUS

More about Crave

