Mysterious THE LURING Heads to Digital Release

My editorial colleague Andrew Mack debuted the mysterious trailer for Christopher Wells' The Luring some time ago on this very site, but the film itself remains something of a cypher.

Now The Luring is heading for a digital release, courtesy of Wild Eye Releasing, and it's still something of a cypher, to be frank, but an intriguing one, what with its mood and atmosphere and minor-key music teasing an unusual, possibly terrifying experience.

Officially, the description has become quite concise: "A man tries to recover a lost memory by returning to his family's Vermont vacation home where an unspeakable act took place leaving him institutionalized as a child."

That it's! And it fits the trailer, which you can watch below, exactly. A new poster has also been debuted, which accompanies this post.



Christopher Wells wrote and directed. Rick Irwin, Dan Berkey, Molly Fahey, Henry Gagliardi, and Michaela Sprague star. The Luring will be available on digital and DVD June 16 from Wild Eye Releasing.

