THE LURING: Trailer And Poster Debut For Psychological Thriller

We have been asked to debut the trailer and poster for Christopher Wells' debut feature film The Luring. You will also find a small selection of stills below as well.

The Luring is a psychological thriller about a man, Garrett, who tries to recover a lost memory that took place during his tenth birthday at his family's vacation home in Vermont. Unbeknownst to him, something unspeakable happened and as a result Garrett was found in a non-responsive state by his parents, which subsequently resulted in an extended stay in an institution. Psychiatrists call it dissociative amnesia - a loss of memory due to a traumatic event - but Garrett will soon learn some memories are best kept forgotten. The Luring plays on the expectations of relationships and when you want something you don’t see the truth.