LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 18 "The Dynamics"

“The Dynamics” takes us deep into the core of Frank Moore’s performance work, detailing Frank’s theories of how private performance affects the outer world. Drawing on concepts from quantum physics and Chaos Theory, Frank talks about how his private work, both in performance and in his one-to-one work with students, expands private personal rituals into the realm of myths and the universals, and can create change and effect in the outer world through nonlinear channels of influence. This episode also includes a conversation with experimental electronic musician LX Rudis, and a brand new episode of the animated series, “How to Handle an Anthropologist”.

The reading in this segment is by Veronica Vera, former porn star, sexual explorer, activist, human sexuality author, and founder of the world’s first cross-gender academy. Music by Frank Moore, Vinnie Corbo, Vinnie Spit Santino, Sander Roscoe Wolff, Vinnie Spit Santino’s Ensemble Abstract Band, and Manta.

Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.

The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art of a Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.

Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.

The series is available at http://frankadelic.com .

