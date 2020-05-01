DIARY OF OUR DAYS AT THE BREAKWATER Trailer: Catch It, Ya Eat It

We've made it to Friday! In times past, Friday has signaled the end of the working week for many of us, a day when we finish up our business before relaxing over the weekend, perhaps devoting our waking attention to movies, television shows, and, per chance, fishing.

Fishing?

In a brave bid to reestablish fishing as a cool and hip thing for young people, Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater is an anime season that tracks the adventures of a young woman who has moved to a quiet little fishing village as she begins high school. She is quickly adapted by a few villagers who are looking for a new member of their club, a huge part of school life in Japan (at least, according to many anime series that I've seen).

One problem: she is afraid of water. Another problem: she is afraid of other living creatures, sea-bound and otherwise.

The new anime series Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater debuted as part of the Spring 2020 Simulcast Season and the first episode showed the promise of a delightful, nostalgic, and energetic experience, revolving around good-hearted young women who are trying to make something of themselves, far from the crash and burn of big cities.

Unfortunately, the production of the season as a whole has now been delayed by pandemic complications, which has thrown a monkey wrench into everyone's lives. Still, the first three episodes are now available to stream for free on Funimation, which should provide a relaxing time by the sea, for those of us who do not live by the sea, but wish we could visit there some time soon.

Relax for a few moments with a new trailer, which you can watch below, and then plan a visit to Funimation to soak in the seaside life for a few more minutes this weekend.

