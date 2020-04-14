THE SILENCING, Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis, Will Not Remain Quiet Much Longer

Stay quiet no more, Saban Films says!

The company announced today that they will be releasing crime-thriller The Silencing, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis. The film "follows a reformed hunter living in isolation on a wildlife sanctuary who becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local Sheriff set out to track a vicious killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago."

As a big fan of both Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis, I am delighted by the news; they are actors who have proven time and time again that they can bring life and vitality to the least likely-to-appeal characters, and so putting them together in a crime thriller sounds like a splendid teaming.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin also stars; Robin Pront (The Ardennes) directed. The film is associated with XYZ Films, where our founder and editor Todd Brown serves as Head of International Acquisitions, but he was not involved at all with my writing and publishing this post; it's simply a reflection of my interest in the actors and the premise of the film.

The Silencing was selected to screen at this year's edition of SXSW as part of the Midnighters section, but this news means that all of us will be able to see the film in raucous privacy of our own homes and/or apartments and/or shelters in place in due course.

