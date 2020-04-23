THE INFILTRATORS Trailer: Young Immigrants Head for Legal Release in Virtual Cinemas

If you are in the habit of watching trailers without knowing (or remembering) what the movie is about, as I am, then you may be just as surprised as I was when I laid my eyes upon the trailer for The Infiltrators.

Since I was caught off-guard by the trailer, I don't mean to spoil that happy surprise for you, dear reader, but for the sake of my role here at ScreenAnarchy, allow me to tell you a little more about the movie.

Courtesy of distributor Oscilloscope Laboratories, here is the official synopsis:

"The Infiltrators is a docu-thriller that tells the true story of young immigrants who are detained by Border Patrol and thrown into a shadowy for-profit detention center -- on purpose."

Wha'?! Wait, wait, it gets better. The synopsis continues:

"Marco and Viri are members of the National Immigrant Youth Alliance, a group of radical DREAMers who are on a mission to stop unjust deportations. And the best place to stop deportations, they believe, is in detention."

As someone of Irish and Mexican descent, I very definitely have strong feelings about all this, but I'll let the synopsis conclude:

"However, when Marco and Viri attempt a daring reverse 'prison break,' things don't go according to plan. By weaving together documentary footage of the real infiltrators with re-enactments of the events inside the detention center, The Infiltrators tells an incredible and thrilling true story in a genre-defying new cinematic language."

Despite my personal reservations about the plan that these young people put into motion, I must admit that the trailer looks all kind of good. Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra directed.

Oscilloscope Laboratories will open the film in "virtual cinemas," which means that they will share the virtual ticket purchase with local independent theaters. The release date is Friday, May 1, 2020. Visit the official site for a list of theaters that will make the film available for streaming.

Watch the trailer (again) below.

