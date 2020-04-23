Paraguayan Horror Flick MORGUE Serves Up Scary New Trailer

Horror can be found in every country around the world, and the new teaser for Morgue proves that Paraguay is no exception.

Directed by Hugo Cardozo, Morgue has already sold distribution rights in a number of worldwide territories, as reported on by our own Andrew Mack, and "Bird Box writer Eric Heisserer will produce an English-language re-imagining," per ScreenDaily. Mr. Mack also covered the film's first trailer, which you can watch below.

Now Andes Films Peru has released a new official trailer, which I found to be quite unsettling when I watched it in the dark earlier this morning. As I gather from the Spanish-language official description, Morgue follows Diego Martinez, who, on his first day as a security guard, discovers that the night will not be as silent as he anticipated.

Watch the trailer below. I hope you have a less frightening work day or night in front of you.

