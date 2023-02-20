Berlin / EFM Coverage Weird Features All Features Thrillers Dramas

LatAm EFM Highlights: True-Crime Thriller A SINGULAR CRIME, Found Footage DO NOT ENTER, LEGIONS

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We have a trio of news items today, recapping all the hard work our friends at FilmSharks are doing to get LatAm genre cinema out into the world. The three projects we're highlighting today are an Argentine true-crime thriller A Singuler Crime, a found footage horror flick called Do Not Enter (we presume from Paraguay for reasons you find out soon enough) and Argentine mystical horror flick Legions
 
The first two titles, A Singular Crime and Do Not Enter, are new to us though one of the producers of horror flick Do Not Enter, Hugo Cardozo from Paraguay, has been featured on our site before for his breakout hit Morgue. We have written about Legions a few times already. 
 
Trailers for all three projects are in the gallery below. Because of privacy and region settings you will have to go off site to watch the trailer for A Singular Crime
 

Rosario in the 80s. The disappearance of a man during the military dictatorship. Two young people from the court must do everything possible to solve the case while facing police corruption and various dangers that put their lives at risk.

FilmSharks has closed the 1st bunch of deals at EFM for WarnerMedia/Particular-Crowd produced thriller A SINGULAR CRIME.

KOBA films took all rights for France and French speaking Europe, IV productions took all rights for Russia/CIS, AMC took all digital Tv/SVOD rights for East Europe and Spafax inflight-Airline rights. A US deal and an Italian all rights deal are inminent. Korea, Japan, Australia, Germany are in discussions at EFM.

Film info : A Singular Crime / Un Crimen Argentino a True-Crime/Thriller by Lucas Combina / Spanish / Argentina / 2022

“The Usual Suspects” meets “Zodiac”

Based on the Best-Selling Novel by Reynaldo Sietecase (Penguin Random House).

From the Multi-Awarded producers of: The Games Maker / Goya Winner: Chinese Takeway, Black Snow; Tini / Goya-Platino Winner: Turu, The Wacky Hen.

PLOT: Based on true events. In a race against time, two jurists will try to solve the case of an intriguing disappearance of a wealthy businessman, while facing the interference of a police officer subordinated to the repressive power.

Starring: Nicolas Francella (El Cuento de las Comadrejas; En la mira), Darío Grandinetti (Relatos Salvajes; Francisco), Matias Mayer (IOSI: El Espía Arrepentido), Luis Luque (Tiempo de Valientes; El Robo del Siglo)

Dist. in LATAM Warner Bros. Pictures

Un Crimen Argentino (Trailer - ENG SUBS).mp4 from FilmSharks International on Vimeo.

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Legions

More about Morgue

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2023 ScreenAnarchy LLC.