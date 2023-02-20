LatAm EFM Highlights: True-Crime Thriller A SINGULAR CRIME, Found Footage DO NOT ENTER, LEGIONS

We have a trio of news items today, recapping all the hard work our friends at FilmSharks are doing to get LatAm genre cinema out into the world. The three projects we're highlighting today are an Argentine true-crime thriller A Singuler Crime, a found footage horror flick called Do Not Enter (we presume from Paraguay for reasons you find out soon enough) and Argentine mystical horror flick Legions.

The first two titles, A Singular Crime and Do Not Enter, are new to us though one of the producers of horror flick Do Not Enter, Hugo Cardozo from Paraguay, has been featured on our site before for his breakout hit Morgue. We have written about Legions a few times already.

Trailers for all three projects are in the gallery below. Because of privacy and region settings you will have to go off site to watch the trailer for A Singular Crime.