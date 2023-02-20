LatAm EFM Highlights: True-Crime Thriller A SINGULAR CRIME, Found Footage DO NOT ENTER, LEGIONS
Rosario in the 80s. The disappearance of a man during the military dictatorship. Two young people from the court must do everything possible to solve the case while facing police corruption and various dangers that put their lives at risk.
FilmSharks has closed the 1st bunch of deals at EFM for WarnerMedia/Particular-Crowd produced thriller A SINGULAR CRIME.
KOBA films took all rights for France and French speaking Europe, IV productions took all rights for Russia/CIS, AMC took all digital Tv/SVOD rights for East Europe and Spafax inflight-Airline rights. A US deal and an Italian all rights deal are inminent. Korea, Japan, Australia, Germany are in discussions at EFM.
Film info : A Singular Crime / Un Crimen Argentino a True-Crime/Thriller by Lucas Combina / Spanish / Argentina / 2022
“The Usual Suspects” meets “Zodiac”
Based on the Best-Selling Novel by Reynaldo Sietecase (Penguin Random House).
From the Multi-Awarded producers of: The Games Maker / Goya Winner: Chinese Takeway, Black Snow; Tini / Goya-Platino Winner: Turu, The Wacky Hen.
PLOT: Based on true events. In a race against time, two jurists will try to solve the case of an intriguing disappearance of a wealthy businessman, while facing the interference of a police officer subordinated to the repressive power.
Starring: Nicolas Francella (El Cuento de las Comadrejas; En la mira), Darío Grandinetti (Relatos Salvajes; Francisco), Matias Mayer (IOSI: El Espía Arrepentido), Luis Luque (Tiempo de Valientes; El Robo del Siglo)
Dist. in LATAM Warner Bros. Pictures
Un Crimen Argentino (Trailer - ENG SUBS).mp4 from FilmSharks International on Vimeo.