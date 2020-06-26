MORGUE: International Success Story Continues For Paraguayan Horror Flick

Hugo Cardozo’s Paraguayan Horror flick Morgue is quietly becoming one of the biggest success stories in the international horror scene. Two more bits of news have happened for the original flick over the week.

Let's catch up first.

Morgue follows a security guard who is working the night shift at a regional hospital when he gets trapped in the hospital morgue where he has a paranormal encounter.

Morgue was the top-grossing local release in Paraguay last year, out-grossing It: Chapter Two and Annabelle Comes Home.

My friends at FilmSharks have already licensed rights for the film to territories like Russia, South Korea, Japan, Colombia and Chile, with negotiations still ongoing for the US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, France, and Germany.

They also sold the remake rights to screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Arrival, Bird Box) for an English-language "re-imagining" of Morgue through his production company, Chronology. Cardozo and FilmSharks head Guido Rud will serve as executive producers.

So what else has happened?

On Tuesday ScreenDaily reported that HBO Latin America acquired the PayTV and SVOD (subscription video on demand) rights for the flick.

Now. About those US rights. This morning Variety just announced that Well Go USA have picked up the distribution rights for Morgue in North America. This is great news for fans of international horror because Well Go USA has always handled their acquisitions very well and it usually meant a theatrical release in big market cities, including here in Canada.

“We are so excited to be working with Guido and his team at FilmSharks on “Morgue,” said Well Go’s Doris Pfardrescher. “We can’t wait for our North American audience to experience this incredibly scary movie,” she added. “We love how Doris and Well Go handle and take care of their films; they do an amazing job to make films shine,” said Rud.

Well Go plans to release Morgue by early 2021.