MORGUE: Paraguayan Horror Sells to More Territories Around The World
While the production of films may have stalled out during this time of epidemic once we are all back on our feet there are films yet to be seen and Hugo Cardozo's Morgue is one of them.
Our friends at the Argentine sales agent FilmSharks have secured more worldwide rights for the surprise Paraguayan horror flick. FilmSharks has sold Morgue to South Korea, Russia, Central American and Colombia. It also sold into the CIS and Baltic States. The CIS are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, The Baltic States are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. For those of you keeping score at home.
Also a reminder that the English language remake was being produced by Bird Box writer Eric Heisserer.
ScreenDaily broke the news.
Rights have gone in South Korea (Lumix Media) and Russia, CIS and Baltics (Rocket Releasing) for anticipated third quarter releases, as well as Central America (Las Guardas), and Colombia (Cine Colombia).FilmSharks said talks were ongoing for the US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, France and Germany. Previously announced deals include AT Entertainment in Japan, AV-Jet in Taiwan, and Andes Films in Peru, Chile, and Bolivia.Bird Box writer Eric Heisserer will produce an English-language re-imagining through his Chronology, which has a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. Cardozo and FilmSharks head Guido Rud will serve as executive producers.“When we picked up Morgue we knew it had strong remake and distribution potential,” said Rud. “High concept horror is very difficult to find, but when you have one unique gem it’s very welcome in top markets worldwide.”
