MORGUE: Paraguayan Horror Sells to More Territories Around The World

While the production of films may have stalled out during this time of epidemic once we are all back on our feet there are films yet to be seen and Hugo Cardozo's Morgue is one of them.

Our friends at the Argentine sales agent FilmSharks have secured more worldwide rights for the surprise Paraguayan horror flick. FilmSharks has sold Morgue to South Korea, Russia, Central American and Colombia. It also sold into the CIS and Baltic States. The CIS are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, The Baltic States are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. For those of you keeping score at home.

Also a reminder that the English language remake was being produced by Bird Box writer Eric Heisserer.