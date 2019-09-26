MORGUE Trailer: Film Sharks Picks up Sales Rights For Paraguayan Horror

Morgue. Deadline reported the other day that our friends at Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks have picked up world sales rights for Hugo Cardozo's Paraguayan horror flick,

Below is the movie’s first English-subtitled trailer, about a first day from hell for a hospital security guard.

FilmSharks, Guido Rud’s Buenos Aires-based remake rights specialist, says it already has multiple distribution offers on the table for the movie, which could see remake interest too. Rud told us, “This film has strong remake and distribution potential. Horror is very welcome in markets such as U.S., Japan, Germany, Latin America, Spain and large parts of Asia. This film is a unique gem and it will do well for us.”

Morgue is one of those horror success stories that everyone hopes for in the genre. It was released in Paraguay last month and opened at numer one at the box office. It is doing so well that it is beating import horror flicks from larger American studios, It Chapter 2 and Annabelle Comes Home, making it the top horror flick of the year so far and seventh best box office performer in the country.