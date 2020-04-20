Grimmfest 2020: UK Based Horror Festival Launches GrimmfestTV to Cure Your Lockdown Woes

It's been great to see many festivals and groups around the World step up to provide free entertainment for horror and genre fans during the various stages of lockdowns and isolations.

Starting today fans will be able to watch Habit, Rob Grant's Mon Ami (AKA Frenemies), Swedish gore flick Wither and La Contagion. Short films include We Summond a Deamon and Limbo, Sybil, Loom, God's Kingdom. New content will be added every two weeks.

UK based GRIMMFEST, one of Europe’s most prestigious genre film festivals, is delighted to announce the launch of GRIMMFEST TV on Monday 20th April 2020. GRIMMFEST TV is a new TV channel dedicated to horror films of all types, through which viewers can access exciting features and short films from the Grimmfest archives. GRIMMFEST TV will be available at: Grimmfest.com/TV

Festival Director Simeon Halligan said 'Right now, it's impossible to access cinemas or screening events in most countries, and we thought it would be a great idea to give something back to all of the amazing genre film fans out there that keep all of us film makers and exhibitors doing what we love to do. With that in mind, Grimmfest has been busy curating content for our new channel with award winning horror shorts and features that have premiered at recent additions of Grimmfest. The films will be available to view for free, while the world is in Lockdown.'.

The Grimmfest team have reached out to many of the amazing film makers who have screened at past editions of Grimmfest, to offer a new platform to present their work.

Simeon went onto say, 'We believe this will benefit both fans and filmmakers too, as the Grimmfest brand and its online reach will give all the selected films some much-needed exposure while people are staying at home and unable to visit cinemas and film festivals across the World'.

GRIMMFEST TV will launch with a fine selection of features and shorts, including Grimmfest 2018 BEST SHORT award winner WE SUMMONED A DEMON, Grimmfest 2019 BEST SHORT award winner LIMBO, SYBIL, LOOM, GOD'S KINGDOM and may more. Features will include Grimmfest 2017 opening night film, HABIT and Rob Grant’s (Harpoon) horror comedy MON AMI (AKA FRENEMIES), Swedish gore fest WITHER and the suitably virus themed LA CONTAGION.

Each week at least two new films will be added to the channel, building a library of exciting content.

Grimmfest is also currently exploring ways to utilise this new platform in order to bring an online element to future editions of Grimmfest film festival.