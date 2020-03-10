LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 16 "Eroplay"

“Eroplay”, the sixteenth episode in the Let Me Be Frank series, is a deep visual, erotic and mind-expanding journey into Frank Moore’s concept of “Eroplay”. Moore coined the word “eroplay” in the 1980s to define the “physical/spiritual” energy that he had been exploring in his work for years. This episode gives the historical context and evolution of this concept/word and an expanded definition of eroplay, with amazing footage spanning years of Frank’s public and private performance work.

The readings in this segment are by sex therapist, author, filmmaker, cable TV talk show host and cultural commentator Dr. Susan Block; and by Fred Hatt, an artist working in many different media, including body art, performance, photography and poetry. Music by Frank Moore, Frank Moore’s Chero Company, Michael LaBash, Vinnie Spit Santino, Tha Archivez, and Extreme Elvis.

Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.

The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art of a Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.

Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.

The series is available at http://frankadelic.com .

