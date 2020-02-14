Panama Horror Film Festival 2020: LatAm Region Genre Fest Open For Submissions

The Panama Horror Film Festival will celebrate it's fifth year in August, from the 16th through the 22nd. The festival is now open for submission via FilmFreeway.

Panama HHF is run by our friends who made the horror flick Diablo Rojo PTY. The festival runs out of a small theatre slash micro cinema called The Theatre Gulld of Ancon, which by all appearances looks like a converted bungalow from the outside. Fascinating, and cozy.

Panama HHF is a young and small festival but our friends have a big heart for horror cinema. They continue to build strong relationships with other festivals in the LatAm region and we are happy to get word out to the international genre community.

(In the interest of full disclosure I will be helping the festival out in an advisory role this year)