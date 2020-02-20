Darkness is coming to Valnir Rok! A Kraken is loose, who will survive?
Monsters in all shapes and sizes threaten the peace in Valnir Rok
- nobody is safe anymore.
Valnir Rok is falling upon hard times. A Kraken is loose threatening the peace. Will the people of Valnir Rok survive or fall victim to a gruesome death?
Valnir Rok is a Multiplayer survival game in which you take your destiny into your own hands and will determine your own destiny between fearless Vikings, cunning traders and cruel beasts!
Today, for the core players, we are happy to announce fresh updates:
NEW
NPC: A new legendary enemy, the kraken arrived
IMPROVED
Gameplay: Adjusted frost damage
Building: Totems for buildings last longer
Gameplay: Load capacity adjusted
Sound: drinking, jumping, horse riding, eating, potions.
Character Creator: Zoom In/Out.
Character Creator: Randomizer creates better characters.
Character Creator: Extremes slightly revised.
Character Creator: Button female/male upper left corner.
Character Creator: Keyboard letters [F] instead of text “press F to interact”.
Character Creator: Redesign of Ability UI.
FIXES
Quests: Larger question marks for quest givers.
Mount: Falldamage especially for horseriding.
Building: Building disappearance after logout.
Gameplay: Clan members are no longer accidentally kicked out of the clan,
Combat: Aiming position fixed.
Combat: Weaponless fighting adjusted.
Combat: Bow no longer shoots when clicking in inventory.
Combat: Animationstuck of “Unnoc Arrow” fixed.
Combat: Arrow is not removed from the inventory anymore when the arrow is put back.
World: Stumps of chopped trees do not move anymore.
Valnir Rok on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/658980/Valnir_Rok_Survival_RPG/
