Now Streaming: THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO, Go Behind the Scenes in New Video

Launched at the beginning of January, the Winter 2020 season of new anime simulcasts is now going full blast in North America, via streaming services Crunchyroll, Funimation, HiDive, Hulu, and VRV. (Plus Netflix and others, of course.)

Personally, I'm still digging out from the avalanche of new content, numbering more than two dozen new weekly shows. (Nicely detailed in the always terrific Anime News Network preview guide for the season.) Even so, I can confidently say that Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! is great! (At least its first episode.) What other treasures await discovery?

Possibly the newest release on Crunchyroll, a documentary that goes behind the scenes: How is a NENDOROID Made? | Behind the Scenes at Good Smile Company. Running slightly longer than the length of an average series episode, it showcases "the prototypes and planning for the newest Crunchyroll release," according to an official statement, "a Raphtalia Nendoroid from The Rising of the Shield Hero." The show itself is very energetic and winning; it's no wonder it's become a popular success.

Here's the entire description: "Crunchyroll goes to the Good Smile Company's office in Tokyo and their factory in Tottori to meet the people responsible for designing, sculpting, painting, and packaging the world famous Nendoroid." In other words, perfect for watching during a meal break!

The doc is available on YouTube and on the Crunchyroll platform. Or, you can watch it below. Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero -- all 25 episodes so far -- on Crunchyroll.



