Friday One Sheet: DISAPPEARANCE AT CLIFTON HILL

Like many things when capturing attention, it is all about the eyes. The key art for this Canadian neo-noir re-imagines the tacky urban theme park slash tourist trap, the eponymous Clifton Hill, that is barnacled to Niagara Falls, as a haze of foreboding gloom.

Gazing upon the water and lights, but really looking back at us, the human condition and all that. That is what good cinema does.

This design also features some of my favourite things in recent poster work, the neon typesetting, the pinks, and the deliberate framing of the credit block. There are some droplets of water on the window that evoke tears, as the Clifton Hill skyline evokes police cherries and crime scenes.

It is also a certain thrill for aficionados of Canadian cinema to see David Cronenberg above the line as an actor. Formerly called simply Clifton Hill, it has been re-titled Disappearance At Clifton Hill for its release, and because it is such a small Canadian film, I have embedded the trailer in this post as well.