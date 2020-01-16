Coming Soon on Criterion: ARMY OF SHADOWS, THE CREMATOR, THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL

Jean-Pierre Melville's French Resistance classic Army of Shadows and Juraj Herz's Czech New Wave dark comedy The Cremator, both released in 1969, will enjoy new life on home video in April 2020, courtesy of the Criterion Collection.

The former title is the beneficiary of a high-definition digital restoration, while the latter will be issued with a new 4K digital restoration. Naturally, both titles will also feature newer as well as archival extras.

Wes Anderson's wry, engaging The Grand Budapest Hotel is the marquee title for the month; it will include a new audio commentary featuring Anderson, Roman Coppola and Jeff Goldblum, a new documentary, new interviews, and more.

As I recall, I saw Miranda July's Me and You and Everyone We Know in a Chicago theater during the summer of 2005. At the time, its dry and indie comic spirit felt very refreshing and off-kilter. Fifteen years later, I will be interested in how well it holds up. This edition will include two new pertinent documentaries and several archival extras.

Dipping back to 1939, Destry Rides Again is a fiery comic Western that stars Marlene Dietrich and James Stewart, an unlikely though combustible combination. A new 4K digital restoration, along with new interviews, a video essay, a written essay and a radio adaptation from 1945 round out the package.

Visit the official Criterion site to see all the extras and to make your purchasing and/or dreaming decisions.

