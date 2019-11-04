Watch Dazzling THE WILD GOOSE LAKE International Trailer Now

Yeah, this looks great.

As our own Dustin Chang opened his recent review from the New York Film Festival: "The followup to Black Coal, Thin Ice, Diao Yinan's blistering noir that put him on the international cinema map, The Wild Goose Lake is another stylish noir/policier."

Now we have a new international trailer to behold, and it's a beauty, featuring pretty much all the elements that any noir-loving film fanatic will appreciate, along with a welcome sense of something less definable. The darkly moody new international poster, accompanying this article, ain't too shabby, either. In his review, our Mr. Chang expressed a couple of reservations, but then concluded: "Watch it for its beauty. Watch it for atmosphere. The film is still well worth the ticket."

The Wild Goose Lake will release in China on December 6, in Australia on December 12, and in France on December 25. Film Movement will release the film in the U.S. sometime in 2020. Watch the trailer below.

