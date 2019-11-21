Pretty Packaging: Criterion's THE KOKER TRILOGY Is An Iranian Russian Doll

So here it is: a thin cardboard slipcover with a digipak inside, containing the films. There are holes in the slipcase, but apart from that it's not too special... or so it seems. But the three films in this set are loosely related, and not just because they all play near the Iranian city of Koker.

In 1987's Where Is the Friend's House?, you see a narrative told about a boy who tries to return a book to a classmate.

In 1992's And Life Goes On, the Koker region has been hit by a huge earthquake, and the film tells a fictional tale of people trying to find out if the child actors in Where Is the Friend's House? have survived. The narrative is fictional, but the earthquake and its aftermath are all too real.

Finally, in 1994's Through The Olive Trees we see a fictional comedy "making-of" of And Life Goes On, in which one of the actors hopelessly falls in love with the woman who plays his wife.

The three films are linked in an unusual way, nested even, so let's see what Criterion did with that idea in mind.