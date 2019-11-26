GUNPOWDER HEART Trailer: Trouble Is Sure To Follow

The trailer for Polvora en el corazón (English title: Gunpowder Heart) strongly suggests that trouble is brewing for two young women.

Written and directed by Camila Urrutia, the film stars Andrea Henry and Vanessa Hernández in a drama. Urrutia previously made a short film titled Cine de Lux, while both actresses appear to be newcomers. Here's the synopsis, via Latido Films, which is handling international sales:

"Claudia and Maria (22), roam the streets of the city of Guatemala. Claudia works at a call center and is uninterested in the world around her. She lives with her activist grandfather, who tries to persuade her to join his cause. Maria unlike Claudia, is more spontaneous and lives with her mother in the outskirts of the city. The chaotic streets are filled with common stories of abuse, unforgiving police officers, and charming secret corners.

"Everything changes one night when they are attacked by three men. Although they manage to escape, Claudia is faced with the dilemma of choosing revenge or listening to her grandfather's advice."

I really like the tone and atmosphere of the trailer. Watch it below.