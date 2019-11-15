Blood Window Coverage Thrillers All News Action Movies Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Friday One Sheet: LINE OF DUTY Races The Clock

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
This Aaron Eckhart race against the clock thriller, Line of Duty (previously, it had a more interesting title, Live!) may not exactly be getting stellar reviews, and is being unceremoniously dumped into a few theatres and on streaming services this weekend. However, this poster from Phantom City Creative is a minimalist delight.

Everything is there. Policeman running. Circular Clock motif (or is it a software status bar? Or is it a cheeky nod to the Criterion logo?) with Nishelle Williams either drowning or being blotted out with black in. It certainly gets the job done. I wish more posters went this pared down route with a focus on articulating what the movie is about with its image.

That tagline though is not so great.  The same rule applies as in cinema itself: Show, don't tell. I am reminded of that quote from Gabriele Ferzetti in Once Upon A Time In The West to his incompetent laundrette owning lackey who is wearing both a belt and suspenders, "How can you trust a man that wears both a belt and suspenders? Man can't even trust his own pants."

