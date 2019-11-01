Arrow Video Announces January Releases, Bringing In 2020 Strong!

Harpoon

They say every story about love, friendship and betrayal extols a key lesson in virtue and morality. This is not one of those stories.



Jonah (Munro Chambers, Turbo Kid), Richard (Christopher Gray, TV’s The Mist) and Sasha (Emily Tyra, Code Black) have been friends a long time… maybe too long. Following a ferocious bust-up, Richard tries to make amends in the form of a sailing trip on his family yacht. After all, a friendship is the kind of ship that never sinks – until the yacht breaks down and the trio are left stranded in the middle of the ocean. As food and water supplies start to sink and rivalries, dark secrets and sexual tension start to surface, the question becomes: which of these three broken humans will run out of air first?



Dubbed a “twisty little thriller” (Eye For Film) that “will appeal to horror lovers everywhere” (Love Horror), Harpoon is Edgar Allan Poe by way of Seinfeld and an exercise in brilliant pacing, direction and acting. As the story takes darkly comedic and always unexpected turns, the three leads crescendo into a culmination of their respective crises of conscience – except the crisis here is that they have no conscience. Welcome aboard!

SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation

Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by writer/director Rob Grant and producers Michael Peterson and Kurtis David Harder

Director's psychedelic audio commentary by Rob Grant

Dropping Anchor: The Making of Harpoon, a half-hour behind-the-scenes documentary featuring interviews with the cast and crew

Deleted Scenes with audio commentary by Rob Grant

Diving Deeper, B-roll footage with audio commentary by Rob Grant

Welcome Aboard, an exclusive interview with Rob Grant, conducted at the FrightFest UK premiere

FrightFest premiere introduction and Q&A

FrightFest TV interviews with Rob Grant

Theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring two choices of artwork

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Amy Simmons