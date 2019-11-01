Arrow Video Announces January Releases, Bringing In 2020 Strong!
January may be a light month in terms of quantity for genre home video giant Arrow Video, but they are more than making up for it with quality. A pair of horrific releases on Blu-ray are sure to hit the spot. Rob Grant's festival favorite blackest-of-the-black comedy, Harpoon makes landfall in the UK in a special edition that is to die for. Hitting shelves in both the North America and the UK is Spanish horror specialist Jose Ramon Larraz's late '80s slasher, Edge of the Axe, a film announced ages ago, just now getting its formal release date.
EDGE OF THE AXE
From cult Spanish filmmaker José Ramón Larraz (Vampyres, Symptoms) comes this long-neglected late 80s slasher classic, finally unleashed on Blu-ray for the first time ever!
The rural community of Paddock County is being rocked by the crazed exploits of an axe-wielding psychopath, who stalks the night in a black trenchcoat and mask. As the victims pile up, the authorities attempt to keep a lid on the situation, whilst computer whizz-kid Gerald and girlfriend Lillian seek to unmask the killer before the town population reaches zero.
Nominally set in Northern California but shot primarily in Madrid, giving the film an off-kilter, American/European atmosphere akin to the likes of Pieces, Edge of the Axe is a late entry hack-and-slash masterpiece from one of the titans of Spanish terror.
LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- Brand new 2K restoration from the original camera negative
- English and Spanish language versions of the feature
- Original uncompressed mono audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
- Newly translated English subtitles for the Spanish soundtrack
- Brand new audio commentary with actor Barton Faulks
- Brand new audio commentary with The Hysteria Continues
- Newly-filmed interview with actor Barton Faulks
- The Pain in Spain - a newly-filmed interview with special effects and make-up artist Colin Arthur
- Image Gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourn
- Collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Amanda Reyes