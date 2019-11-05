A BLUEBIRD IN MY HEART Trailer: Bruising Noir Seeks Redemption

Among the many reasons that I enjoy Shudder, the streaming service, is that they have expanded well beyond horror titles and feature a great variety of genre films. And here's an excellent example.

From all appearances, A Bluebird in My Heart is a bruising drama, described by our friend and critic Anton Bitel as "an elegant slow-burn noir whose ex-con protagonist remains a prisoner to his own brooding masculinity." Here's the official synopsis from Shudder:

"Danny, an ex-inmate in Belgium, is housebound in a small hotel with an electronic ankle bracelet as a condition for his parole. The hotel's owner is more than willing to host former prisoners until they get back on their feet - she's married to a convicted felon who is doing time and she knows how difficult it can be to re-enter society.

"She's having a tough time raising on her own her daughter Clara, a diabolically beautiful teenager who is trying to get a bit too personal with Danny. He understands that the kid is looking for a father figure, but he has to help himself before he can help others.

"This hope for redemption is however soon shattered when Clara is assaulted, forcing Danny to face his old demons again. A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE. Starring Rolland Moller, Lola Le Lann, Veerle Baetens, directed by Jérémie Guez."

The film will debut on Shudder US on Thursday, November 14. It will also be available on Shudder Canada and Shudder UK. Check out the trailer below.

