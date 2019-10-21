RED LETTER DAY Trailer: Canadian Suburban Horror Flick Coming to U.S. Cinemas, VOD in November

More catch up for our friends at Epic and DREAD are releasing Cameron Macgowan`s Canadian horror flick Red Letter Day in select cinemas on November 1st and then it lands on Blu-Ray/VOD on November 5th.

Taking place entirely in broad daylight amongst the ticky tacky boxes and perfect-circle cul-de-sacs that circle our cities, most of them less than one hundred kilometers from the USA border, Red Letter Day tells us something about ourselves. While Canadians may not 'gate' their communities, and feel better about ourselves for our diversity and inclusiveness, and certainly consider themselves more or less immune to the culture of fear and intolerance that we see in American news media and apocalyptic television, we have our own unique ways of failing to live up to the ideals of being a good neighbour.

While adjusting to a new life in a quiet suburban community, a recently divorced mother (Dawn Van de Schoot), and her two teens receive mysterious red letters instructing them each to kill or be killed. As the bloodshed begins, they find themselves in a race against time to protect the ones they love from the people they thought they knew.

RED LETTER DAY recently screened at the L.A. horror hot-spot Screamfest and world premiered at the celebrated Cinequest Film Festival. It's screened internationally at FrightFest London, Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, and both Sydney Underground and Calgary Underground Film Festivals.

The film is the feature directorial debut from Cameron Macgowan, who’s previous work has won awards and garnered critical acclaim at international film festivals across the world including SXSW, Fantasia and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Macgowan wrote the neighborhood-nightmare, which stars Dawn Van de Schoot (Tom Stone), Hailey Foss (Sarabha: Cry for Freedom), Roger LeBlanc (Painkillers), Tiffany Helm (Friday the 13th: A New Beginning) Kaeleb Zain Gartner, and Peter Strand Rumpel. RED LETTER DAY was produced by Jason Wan Lim and executive produced by Macgowan, Rhett Miller, Trevor Griffiths, and Amy Griffiths. Kyle Cooper and Sara Corry co-produced.