Anime Trailers Galore: GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045, EDEN, LEVIUS

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
In their continuing inroads into anime, Netflix is following a fairly narrow path.

The shows they have chosen to introduce worldwide so far tend to be action-heavy series with big concepts. That makes sense from a certain perspective, especially for those of us who are subscribers. Netflix unleashes such a huge bucket of "content" every week that it's difficult to track.

Really, it's impossible for one individual to sample everything that the streaming service makes available, which is why I mostly limit myself to genre films and TV series, including both live-action and animated. Netflix makes it easy today, since they have released trailers for four upcoming anime series. Here are quick impressions on each.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045
Will begin streaming on Netflix in 2020, date to be announced later.

I think that this adaptation will draw a huge audience to sample, with binging dependent on first impressions of the first episode. For now, we just have a tiny teaser, which makes me very apprehensive about the animation style that's been chosen. I very much hope that doesn't become an issue when the series premieres next year.

-----

Eden
Will debut in 2020, date to be announced.

Thousands of years in the future, only robots survive, until a human girl is born. What is her destiny? I love the premise and the animation in the trailer, which looks warm and inviting. It's a very open avenue, at least in the trailer, and I can't wait to see where it might go.

-----

Levius
Will begin streaming on Netflix on November 28.

The imaginary world of Mecha Boxing, marrying technology to the brutal world of interpersonal conflict and championship sports, gives the show a different flavor than past series that focused exclusively on the matches themselves. The tone in the trailer is less bloody and punchy, more thoughtful.

-----

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Will begin streaming on Netflix on December 30.

A comedy about a high-school kid with psychic abilities, the first anime series adaptation of the manga ran from 2016-2018. In the past, I've sampled two episodes and really enjoyed them, so I anticipate similar light fun when the new, self-aware series debuts, just in time to binge all six episodes over the New Year's holiday.


