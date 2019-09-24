Fantastic Fest Coverage Zombie Movies Cult Movies International Interviews Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS: New Canadian Action Horror From Gabriel Carrer And Reese Eveneshen
Screen Daily reported yesterday that production will begin on For The Sake of Vicious, a new action horror from The Demolisher's Gabriel Carrer and Defective's Reese Eveneshen, on October 4th. If you follow the lads on social media it seems like they've gotten a head start on it already doing some night shooting last week.
For The Sake Of Vicious is described as “relentless, punch-in-your-face action horror” and stars Lora Burke as a nurse and single mother who returns from a late shift on Halloween to find a maniac hiding out with a hostage.As a wave of violent intruders descend upon the neighbourhood and lay siege to her home, the nurse soon realises the only way out of the situation is to become as violent as everyone else. Nick Smyth and Colin Paradine also star.
Worldwide sales will be represented by Raven Banner Entertainment. Avi Federgreen (Lifechanger) is producing the action horror and Marvin Waxman (Lifechanger) serves as executive producer. James Fler, Michael Paszt, and Andrew Hunt of Raven Banner are also executive producing.
As mentioned above, Lora Burke (Lifechanger, Poor Agnes) stars along with Nick Smyth (Defective) and Colin Paradine (Antisocial, Defective).
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.