FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS: New Canadian Action Horror From Gabriel Carrer And Reese Eveneshen

For The Sake Of Vicious is described as “relentless, punch-in-your-face action horror” and stars Lora Burke as a nurse and single mother who returns from a late shift on Halloween to find a maniac hiding out with a hostage.

As a wave of violent intruders descend upon the neighbourhood and lay siege to her home, the nurse soon realises the only way out of the situation is to become as violent as everyone else. Nick Smyth and Colin Paradine also star.