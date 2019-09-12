Brooklyn Horror 2019: Second Wave Includes BLOOD QUANTUM, VFW And SWALLOW

As the next Brooklyn Horror Film Festival draws near it is time once again to drop another wave of genre and horror goodness upon us. Of particular interest is the Canadian Indigenous Zombie flick Blood Quantum from Jeff Barnaby, Joe Begos' new horror VFW and Carlo Mirabella-Davis' Swallow, which has been winning raves all along the circuit.

In the short film program I'm going to play favorites here and point out that our own Izzy Lee's The Obliteration of Chickens will play at the fest. Also, my friend Laura Sanchez Acosta's Caw (Spanish title La Solapa) will play at the fest after winning the Blood Window Award at the Panama Horror Film Festival.

All the feature and short flims are featured in the gallery below.

BROOKLYN HORROR FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FULL 2019 PROGRAM Featuring the World Premiere making-of DEPRAVED doc with special guest Larry Fessenden, Joe Begos’ gory Fangoria-produced VFW on closing night, and expanded Slayed! Queer focused section Plus our popular Home Invasion program— now bigger than ever before — and more exciting premieres and breakout shorts! Hot off the heels of its first wave announcement, which included Opening Night Film THE BEACH HOUSE and DANIEL ISN’T REAL as Centerpiece, the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, which will return for its fourth edition from October 17–24, has unveiled the rest of its jampacked 2019 slate of diverse feature premieres and over 40 short films. Ready to end the festival’s week with multiple literal bangs, BHFF will host director Joe Begos for the New York Premiere of his new raucous, Fangoria-backed siege knockout VFW as its Closing Night Film. The screening will be held at the Nitehawk Cinema in Prospect Park, BK, with Begos in attendance, followed by the Fangoria Closing Night Party. Elsewhere in BHFF’s second wave, zombie cinema receives a powerful and politically charged twist in Jeff Barnaby’s BLOOD QUANTUM, coming off its buzzed-about debut as TIFF’s Midnight Madness Opening Night selection. Brooklyn Horror’s signature “Head Trip” feature section, dedicated to films that subvert horror tropes in unique and challenging ways, will be home to IFC Films’ fascinating gem SWALLOW, as well as provocative international genre film additions from Poland and Uruguay. Popular BHFF touchstone section Home Invasion, where local filmmakers’ latest horror works are put on full display, has expanded to include three features, proudly presenting the world premiere of a special making-of documentary for Larry essenden’s DEPRAVED, and 12 shorts. On top of returning short blocks Nightmare Fuel, Head Trip and Creeping Terror BHFF is thrilled to announce the evolution of our Slayed program, once reserved for the best new LGBTQ horror shorts and now encompassing features as well. The section includes Kurtis David Harder’s FrightFest breakout SPIRAL for its North American Premiere and Emily Harris’ haunting Sheridan Le Fanu adaptation CARMILLA. Here’s the full breakdown of BHFF 2019’s second wave features and all five short film blocks.

And we should not forget the juries that will decide winners in select categories during the festival.

2019 FEATURES JURY Tom Philips (Journalist, GQ) Jess Mills (Director of Content Marketing, Breaker) Heather Buckley (Producer, THE RANGER, BLOOD & FLESH) 2019 HEAD TRIP FEATURES JURY Madeline Whittle (Programmer, Film at Lincoln Center) Madeliene Koestner (Journalist, Rue Morgue) Charles Bramesco (Journalist, The Guardian) 2019 SHORTS JURY Anya Stanley (Journalist, Dread Central) Jamie Righetti (Social Media Manager, IFC Midnight) Sean Redlitz (PR Director, Shudder) 2019 HOME INVASION SHORTS JURY Chelsea Lupkin (Alumni ‘18) Ben Sottak (Alumni ‘17) Julia Zanin de Paula (Alumni ‘17)