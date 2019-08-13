Phobos - a new film by Alex Proyas

A brand new short film by renowned director Alex Proyas (director of The Crow, Dark City, Knowing, Gods of Egypt and many more), made in 2019 exclusively for Youtube.



Phobos means "fear" in Greek. A disturbing exploration of the age we live in, through the eyes of a young woman (Australian actor Bonnie Ferguson), who loses her car one evening, and then can't shake the feeling something is following her home.