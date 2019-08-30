Lund Coverage Hollywood Interviews Manga Hollywood Features International Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
KILLMODE Gets A Teaser And A Poster
That film became Molly, and as my review shows, I enjoyed that one a lot. Well, lo-and-behold: Molly turned out to be impressive enough to allow Colinda and Thijs to film their original concept, called Killmode. And they have just released a poster and a teaser.
Killmode is basically a prequel to Molly, and we see Julia Batelaan return to the role of a young woman who gains terrible superpowers while the world around her falls to pieces. As distributor Raven Banner Entertainment's synopsis states:
In a gritty near future, an ex freedom fighter reluctantly returns to the fold after discovering a disturbing secret that could bring down the company that owns the world.We get VTOL fights, car chases, exoskeletons, Molly's power-shriek... the teaser plays like a big budget version of Molly, and that makes me very happy.
Check out the teaser below!
