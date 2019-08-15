BLISS: Joe Begos' Latest Indie Horror Bleeds Into US Cinemas And on Digital in September
After a quick run through the North American genre festival circuit Dark Sky Films has announced that Joe Begos' (Almost Human, The Mind's Eye) latest horror flick Bliss will have its U.S. theatrical and digital release on September 27th.
To pique your interest here is the poster, and the trailer is below.
Known for her dark and macabre artwork, painter Dezzy Donahue (Dora Madison) is in a professional rut. Unable to finish her newest commissioned work, Dezzy looks to reignite her creative juices by letting loose-as in, taking every drug in sight and tearing through raucous house parties and heavy metal bars. After a few nights spent with her debauchery-loving friends Courtney (Tru Collins) and Ronnie (Rhys Wakefield), though, Dezzy notices changes within herself. On the positive side, she's finally painting again, but she's also developing a strange desire for blood. As someone who has never been able to control her vices in the first place, Dezzy is quickly and violently consumed by this bloodlust.
