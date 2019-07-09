NYAFF Coverage Hollywood Reviews Dramas All Reviews Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Fantasia 2019: DEAD DICKS Trailer Gets Weird, Weirder, Bloody

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
Set to enjoy its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada, on July 25, Dead Dicks has unveiled its first NSFW trailer, which must be seen to be believed.

"When a young nursing student named Becca receives a series of panicked messages from her older brother Richie, she rushes over to check on him. Following a seemingly successful suicide attempt, Richie, who suffers from mental illness, has discovered what appears to be his own dead body.

"When Becca gets to his apartment, they find more dead versions of Richie and together, try to figure out how and why he keeps being reborn each time he takes his own life."

Now that's a great premise! Canadian filmmaking duo Chris Bavota and Lee Paula Springer make their feature debut with Dead Dicks. Heston Horwin, Jillian Harris and Matt Keyes star.

For those heading to Fantasia, get tickets here. Even if you're not heading to the festival, check out the official site and enjoy (?!) the trailer below.


Dead Dicks Movie Trailer from Chris Bavota on Vimeo.

CanadaChris BavotaFantasia 2019Heston HorwinJillian HarrisLee Paula SpringerMatt Keyes

