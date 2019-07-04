Exclusive SHE'S JUST A SHADOW Clip: Red, White, Blue, Bloody

In the USA, July 4 is known as Independence Day. As an alternative, She's Just a Shadow declares that it's Thursday. Bloody Thursday.

With apologies to U2, and also to sincere people who will be blowing up stuff right good tonight, we offer an exclusive clip from self-described arthouse horror/thriller She's Just a Shadow. Because I am inclined toward arthouse film, sometimes love horror titles, and generally love thrillers, Adam Sherman's new film sounds like it's right up my alley.

Based in Tokyo, the film stars Okamoto Tao, Abe Haruka, Kihiro, and Asaka Kentez. The official synopsis says:

"A beautiful Japanese madam and her ladies. A deranged, drug-addled Tokyo gangster and his crew. A sadistic serial killer on the loose.



"The intersection of these stories, and the interior world of the characters, plays out against a dreamlike backdrop of ultraviolence and orgiastic sex, as everyone tries futilely to rewrite their futures and cheat death." What? "Ultraviolence and orgiastic sex"? Kids, you better look away now. The synopsis continues:



"A modern, dreamlike take on the gangster genre, She's Just a Shadow is the action-packed story of a matriarchal crime family engaged in a vicious gang war. A deranged killer is leaving his victims on railroad tracks all over Tokyo, and the only thing more dangerous than him is the vicious love triangle within the family itself."

Fair warning: our exclusive clip below is very bloody.

Also: the trailer below the clip is also very bloody, and very much NSFW (not safe for work), and, although many of us may have the day off from work, please be considerate of others who may be able to see your screen before hitting 'play,' because then anarchy rules.

She's Just a Shadow will be released in theaters and on VOD July 19, 2019.