Danish Zombie Apocalypse "Escaping the Dead" starring Lloyd Kaufman finally heading for North American Release!

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark! There really is, and it's been underway for quite a while. Danish zombie flick "Escaping The Dead", is inspired by the face eating incident in Florida a few years back!

"Escaping The Dead" was written, produced and directed by Martin Sonntag, while starring Bastian Brinch Pedersen as David, Lloyd Kaufman, Lone Fleming, Kim Sønderholm (VampyrVidar, Tales from the Dead Zone, Violent Starr), Heine Sørensen (Grotesk), Sune Rolf Jensen, Sead Sainoski, Dorte Rømer, over 150 zombie actors and many, many more!

Releasing October 1, pre-order can now be placed via amazon.com

"Escaping The Dead" has been a 5 year long endavour, inspired by a series of articles about the deathdrug "Krokodil" that was published about the same period of time when Ronald Poppo had his face eaten by a naked man hooked on bathsalt in Miami.

It is the perfect zombie plot: a deathdrug that turns people into zombies.

