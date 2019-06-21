THE MARKER: Trailer And Poster Premiere For UK Crime Chiller

Uncork'd Entertainment is releasing Justin Edgar's crime chiller The Marker on digital platforms on August 14th. We have been asked to premiere the poster, which you will see to your left, our right, and the trailer below.

In The Marker, A criminal (Schmidt) seeks redemption by connecting with the daughter of the woman he killed. Along the way he is haunted by his guilt in the guise of the woman's ghost.

Supergirl’s Frederick Schmidt and familiar face John Hannah lead a cast which includes Ana Ularu (Siberia), Cathy Tyson (The Serpent and the Rainbow) and Lara Peake (Final Score).