"Hand of The Empire" is an amazing Star Wars fan film definately worth taking a look at!

"Hand of The Empire" is an amazing Star Wars fanfilm, directed by Nathan Thomas Milliner from a story by Nathan Thomas Milliner, John Wells and Ken Daniels and definately worth taking a look at!

Set 6 years before the Battle of Yavin, a Stormtrooper unit led by Captain Quarrie are in great need of reinforcements while on a search and capture mission on the forest planet of Cilpar. The Cilpar natives have given the Empire great resistance in locating the Emperor’s missing experiment.

Stormtrooper units accompanied by spec ops and Mandalorian mercenaries have been sent out across the galaxy in search of the target. But there is another presence on Cilpar who also seeks the package. The race is on as a growing Rebellion makes a move to gain the upper hand against the Galactic Empire.

In 2015 our team met a 13-year old boy named Phillip Parks who was battling brain cancer. One of his wishes was to be a stormtrooper so our team was able to get him an official Stormtrooper costume. Sadly he passed away a short time afterwards. His brother, Ben, was able to appear in this film in Phillip’s costume. Wanting to do more for the hospital who cared for Phillip, Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY, our team decided to embark on creating this fan film in his memory and as a way to bring attention to the good work of Norton Children’s Hospital and Children’s Cancer.