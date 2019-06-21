CREEPSHOW: Shudder Announces More Cast And All Twelve New Segments

There is a lot of love in the horror community for the old Creepshow films and television series. So doing the new one right is very important. Thankfully for fans of the franchise there is some talent from the originals returning for this new series from Shudder.

Writer/director John Harrison, who was 1st AD on the original and composed its famous theme will work on five of the segments. Tom Savini, who created special effects makeup for the film, will direct a segment adpated from a story by Stephen King's son, Joe Hill. Hill played 'Billy' in the wrap around segments of the original film, written by his dad. The series showrunner Greg Nicotero contributed make-up effects to Creepshow 2.

Yet. As much old blood and old ties to the originals there may be, there is also some exciting new blood this time around. Roxanne Benjamin, director of Body at Brighton Rock, will direct two segments in this first season. The Ritual's David Bruckner is also on board to direct a story originally written by one of my favorite authors Joe R Lansdale, with Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale.

And to top it off, horror novelist and writer of The Crow, David J. Schow, has written one of the serie's segements too.

In the press release below you will find all the segments with short writeups on each one, with all the writing and directing talent attached.