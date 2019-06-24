Cinepocalypse 2019: Sara Summa's THE LAST TO SEE THEM Takes Top Prize At Chicago Genre Fest

Cinepocalypse has all but wrapped up its third year, further cementing its reputation as a must attend event in the Summer festival schedule.

With its eclectic program and dizzying roster of special guests it is no wonder that the festival continues to grow not only in reputation but also in size, once again setting an attendance record for the festival. More people are catching on that Cinepocalypse is a place to be in Chicago in June.

Of course, as the festival draws to a close there comes the time to announce award winners. The big winner this year was Sara Summa and her debut feature film The Last To See Them. Her film won Best Film and Summa won the Best Director award as well.

The other multi-award winner was Bartosz Konopka and his film The Mute. Konopka won for Best Screenplay, his lead, Krzysztof Pieczynski, won Best Actor and his cinematographer Jacek Podgorski won for Best Cinematography. The Mute did get a Special Mention Runner Up - Best Feature with Kirill Sokolov’s Why Dont' You Just Die!. Sokolov's film did take home the Audience Award. Azura Skye won Best Actress for her role in Dean Kapsalis' The Swerve.