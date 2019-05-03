Preview: Panorama Europe 2019 at MoMI

Museum of Moving Image (MoMA) hosts the 11th edition of Panorama Europe, showcasing the current crop of the best European films, including both narrative and documentary works. The series presents a portrait of contemporary Europe during a period of tremendous flux. Also, though some of the films are by established directors many are by first-time and emerging artists, and nine of the 17 films presented here are directed by women.

This year's lineup includes Madmoiselle Paradis, involving a blind pianist protege and Dr. Mesmer; Fugue, a new film by Agnieszka Smoczyńska (The Lure); and Several Conversations about a Very Tall Girl, an intimate Romanian lesbian romance in the age of social media.

Panorama Europe runs from today, May 3, through May 19.

A Festival Pass (good for all MoMI screenings) is available for $50. All films will be shown in their original languages with English subtitles.

Here are four outstanding films I had a chance to see: