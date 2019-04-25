Udine 2019: 11 Films Not to be Missed at the 21st Far East Film Festival

Tomorrow sees the Far East Film Festival kick off its 21st edition in Udine, Italy, with an unprecedented celebration of Asian cinema the likes of which you won’t find anywhere else in Europe.

An intoxicating blend of East and West, FEFF has become one of our very favourite events in the festival calendar. Celebrities and fans alike converge on the beautiful Italian city for nine days of incredible cinema, sumptuous food, delicious wine, all topped off with some sweet sweet grappa.

ScreenAnarchy will again be in attendance this year, bringing you reviews, interviews and other juicy tidbits about all the goings on. This year’s line-up is looking incredible. Hong Kong legend Anthony Wong will be there, to receive the Golden Mulberry for Lifetime Achievement Award - but he’s not the only one. South Korean superstar Jeon Do-yeon will also be honoured, as will Chinese diva supreme Yao Chen.

This year’s lineup of movies features the very best from Japan, Korea, China, and Hong Kong, as well as ripe pickings from Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and more. Frankly speaking, whenever you wander into the glorious theatre of dreams that is the Teatro Nuovo Giovanni di Udine, you are guaranteed an unforgettable moviegoing experience.

Below is a gallery of 10 new films (and one classic) we are most excited about, plucked from this year’s fantastic programme: