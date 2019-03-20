SXSW Coverage Indie Videos International Reviews Weird News Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
STRANGER THINGS 3: Watch The Trailer

This morning the trailer dropped for season 3 of Stranger Things, which bows globally on July 4th on Netflix.

School is out, pool is open. Welcome to summer of ‘85 in Hawkins.

I believe I may have been in the minority when I say that I was nonplussed by the second season of the global phenomenon. It was a case of biting off more than they could chew when showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer broke up the team and created multiple threads for each of the kids. I believe the show is better when the gang is all together.

Yet teen angst, an open public pool and the lure of the bright shiney mall looks to break up the gang once again. Those, and the shenanigans of that tricked out monster from the upside down might have a thing or two to roar about it.

We shall see what season three brings this July.

