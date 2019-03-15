Udine Coverage Weird News Anime All News Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Friday One Sheet: FINGERS

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
Eschewing the usual 'Indie Yellow,' the key art for Juan Ortiz's crime comedy, Fingers, comes as a hand-drawn (ahem, sorry) collage on a palm with partially and fully severed digits, framed in water-stained pink.

Artist and designer Emily J. Moore, favours mixed media portraiture with a focus on the eyes. She does this without relying on close-ups.  Even here, with the three principle characters in the middle of the hand, a there is more being communicated with their peepers than their fire-arms.

In a sea of festival posters on the genre circuit, this one should draw some eyes.

