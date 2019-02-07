THE CLEANER Exclusive: New Concept Art Emerges Ahead of EFM

In the Dutch production The Cleaner, a dark comedy and horror flick, the central character Barry, a middle-aged unemployed construction worker, discovers that there are monsters living among us. He also discovers that there is an agency hired to clean up after any events and he signs up. Writer/director Jan Van Gorkum also said during his pitch that wants to do most of the effects in shot, which is of course music to any genre nuts’ ears.

So. Having won over his favor, van Gorkum has decided to treat us with an exclusive look at a piece of conceptual art.

I want to say that we have all been there but then I would be caught lying for a sixth time. It does however, give creative meaning to the water cooler boast, 'they were a beast in bed'.