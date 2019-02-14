Shout! Factory and GKIDS Announce PRINCESS MONONOKE Special Collector's Edition for May 14th, 2019

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the US release of Princess Mononoke, Studio Ghibli and director Miyazaki Hayao's first major breakthrough film in the Unitedd States, distributor Shout! Factory and GKIDS are partnering to release a very special limited collector's edition of the film on Blu-ray.

Princess Mononoke wasn't Ghibli's first film to release in the US, but it was the first time a Ghibli made a major critical impact in the States. This new release will include special packaging, a book with essays on the film, including one by RogerEbert.com writer, Glenn Kenny, and a CD with the film's Hisaishi Jo soundtrack for the first time in the United States. Check out the details below and start making room in your budget for this set, now available for pre-order at the link below.

ACCLAIMED STUDIO GHIBLI ANIMATED FEATURE

PRINCESS MONONOKE

ARRIVES IN COLLECTOR’S EDITION SET

IN LIMITED QUANTITIES ONLY

MAY 14, 2019

FROM GKIDS, DISTRIBUTED BY SHOUT! FACTORY

From Academy Award®-Winning* Director Hayao Miyazaki

“This intricate, epic fable is amazing to behold.”

- Janet Maslin, The New York Times



Los Angeles, CA – Studio Ghibli and GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Factory, will issue Princess Mononoke in a beautiful collector’s edition release on May 14, 2019. The limited-edition set comes housed in an elegant hard slipcase and includes a new 40-page book with stunning art and essays. Featured in a deluxe disc portfolio will be a Blu-ray™ of the film paired with hours of special features, and the film’s soundtrack made available on CD for the first time in North America. The set is available for pre-order now on ghiblicollection.com.

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, this epic fantasy film is one of the best-selling and internationally renowned films of all time. Princess Mononoke is here presented with a release perfect for collectors and animation fans who have adored the film since its initial release.

The set’s 40-page book features new essays by film critic Glenn Kenny (The New York Times, RogerEbert.com) alongside amazing imagery and statements from director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki, and Miyazaki’s poems about the characters.

The first animated film to win the Japan Academy Prize for Picture of the Year, Princess Mononoke is Miyazaki’s epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi and the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home, and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there. Featuring the voices of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Minnie Driver, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton.

*2002: Best Animated Feature, Spirited Away

Special Features:

· Feature-Length Storyboards

· Original Theatrical Trailers

· TV Spots

· Princess Mononoke in USA

· Behind the Microphone