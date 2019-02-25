GREEN BOOK FILM REVIEW: Story about dignity, courage and true friendship.

Stranger among strangers, stranger among his own kind.

After more than 20 years since Peter Farrelly directorial debut with movie Dumb and Dumber, he has directed a truly masterpiece. Working throughout his career mainly with the comedy genre, Green Book has absorbed all the Farelly accumulated experience about how to make the audience laugh, but now with the help of a completely evolved type of humor – an intellectual one.

In the tragicomedy as a cinema genre, a balance between the quantity and quality of humor and the dramatic part is very important and the authors of the film coped with this task with a bang.

Extraordinary combination of Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, A Perfect Murder, The Road) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, True Detective) acting duet and good story makes this film really fun to watch. The feelings and emotions of the main characters are sincere and real. Dialogues and their accompanying with body language are well thought out and felt harmonious.

Colors of the film are warm and bright. Cinematography is solid but nothing special. Camera movements are calm, different angles and plans changes with the normal frequency.

Green Book is highly recommended to watch and a must to watch if you like jazz, America 60s and willing to empathize with the main characters on their thorny path in the era of human-to-human violence and selfishness.