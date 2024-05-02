ONSLAUGHT: A24 Announces New Action Thriller From Adam Wingard And Simon Barrett

A24 have announced a new action-thriller from director Adam Wingard (Godzilla x Kong films, You’re Next, The Guest) called Onslaught. A24 will work with Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company to produce the flick.

The film is reuniting Adam Wingard with his long time collaborator Simon Barrett (You’re Next, The Guest, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire).

Annoyingly, and of course, details were not divulged in the announcement. Other reports claim that Onslaught will be in the vein of The Guest and You're Next, which is not a bad thing, at all.

A24 will handle worldwide releasing. Principal photography will begin in Fall 2024.