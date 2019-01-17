THE MAN WHO KILLED HITLER AND THEN THE BIGFOOT Trailer

Robert D. Krzykowski's lengthy titled film The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot is hitting U.S. cinemas, On Demand and VOD on February 8th. Distrbiutor RJLE Films has just released a trailer for the film which you will find below.

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot follows the epic adventures of an American legend that no one has ever heard of. Since WWII, Calvin Barr (Elliott) has lived with the secret that he was responsible for the assassination of Adolf Hitler. Now, decades later, the US government has called on him again for a new top-secret mission. Bigfoot has been living deep in the Canadian wilderness and is carrying a deadly plague that is now threatening to spread to the general population. Relying on the same skills that he honed during the war, Calvin must set out to save the free world yet again.

Krzykowski wrote and directed his debut feature film. It stars Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner, Ron Livingston, Caitlin FitzGerald, Larry Miller, and Ellar Coltrane